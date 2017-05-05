Tories eye overall majority at East Sussex County Council

The Tories could secure an overall majority at East Sussex County Council today (Friday May 5).

Going into yesterday’s elections a Conservative minority administration controlled County Hall in Lewes, with the party holding 21 out of 49 seats.

Due to boundary changes the council has been enlarged to 50, with the Tories needing to add five councillors to have an overall majority.

Just one election count was held overnight, with the Conservatives taking three seats off Labour in Hastings.

UKIP did not field a single county council candidate in the town and the Tories appeared to have been the main beneficiaries.

Results in the other four areas, Eastbourne, Lewes, Rother and Wealden are expected from lunchtime today.

