Third phase of ‘key’ Eastbourne cycle network approved

The third phase of Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour’s cycle network has been approved by county councillors.

This stretch runs from Lottbridge Drove to the Langney roundabout with a spur following Crumbles Sewer to the A259 Seaside.

Waiting restrictions in a small section of Birch Road will allow cyclists to cross unimpeded by parked cars, while restrictions on a 41-metre of Seaside to allow the county council to widen both a stretch of pavement and an existing traffic island.

East Sussex County Council’s planning committee voted against upholding an objection to the scheme as one resident had opposed the loss of parking spaces at a meeting last Wednesday (February 8).

Officers described the Sovereign Harbour Cycle Network as a ‘key part’ of Eastbourne’s cycle strategy.

Councillor Barry Taylor said: “It’s very difficult when you have to widen footways and remove parking but I do not believe it’s that much of a problem in this area.”

