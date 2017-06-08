Sussex polling stations open for general election voting

Polling stations across Sussex have opened for general election voting this morning (Thursday June 8).

Although the first results in other parts of the country are expected before midnight, counting in Sussex is not expected to finish until after 3am on Friday morning.

The Electoral Commission has released a short guide on voting in person, which includes advice on what to do and not to do at polling stations today.

Polls close at 10pm tonight.

Arundel and South Downs, Bexhill and Battle, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Brighton Kemptown, Brighton Pavilion, Chichester, Crawley, East Worthing and Shoreham, Eastbourne, Hastings and Rye, Horsham, Hove, Lewes, Mid Sussex, Wealden, Worthing West.