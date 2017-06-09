RESULT: Tories hold Wealden

Conservative Nus Ghani has been re-elected MP for Wealden.
She was first elected in 2015.
Full results: Nus Ghani Conservative 37,027
Angela Smith Labour 13,399
Chris Bowers Lib Dem 6,281
Colin Stocks Green 1,959
Nicola Burton UKIP 1,798
