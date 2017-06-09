Search

RESULT: Tories hold Wealden

Conservative hold

Conservative hold

Conservative Nus Ghani has been re-elected MP for Wealden.

She was first elected in 2015.

Full results: Nus Ghani Conservative 37,027

Angela Smith Labour 13,399

Chris Bowers Lib Dem 6,281

Colin Stocks Green 1,959

Nicola Burton UKIP 1,798