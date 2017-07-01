PICTURES: Jeremy Corbyn signs man’s chest in St Leonard’s

Hundreds of people turned out to watch Jeremy Corbyn speak in St Leonard’s today, and one supporter even gained a unique souvenir.

The Labour leader signed autographs and posed for pictures, and even took the time to sign one man’s chest.

He told the crowd that Labour was the ‘government in waiting’.

These pictures have been kindly contributed by Jess Fitzhugh (jessfitzhughphotography@gmail.com)

The Labour leader today. All pictures by jessfitzhughphotography

A large crowd came out. All pictures by jessfitzhughphotography

