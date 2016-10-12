Mum hands over 400-signature petition for road safety at school

An Eastbourne mum of three is continuing to call for action to improve road safety around one of the town’s primary schools.

Tanya Ridley, whose youngest two children attend Langney Primary School, collected more than 400 signatures for a petition asking East Sussex County Council to change parking restrictions in the area as the surrounding roads were ‘too congested’.

The area has been previously considered for both traffic calming and speed restrictions, but it did not meet the council’s criteria.

Tanya described near misses around the school a ‘daily occurrence’ with arguments often breaking out, but the latest call for action came after a pupil had a fall playing football and the ambulance crew was unable to get close to the school due to parked cars.

The petition will be discussed by ESCC’s lead member for transport and environment on October 17 when he is due to progress the request to consultation as part of the current review of parking restrictions in Eastbourne.

Tanya said: “It’s so congested with the amount of people using the school. No child should have to lose their lives before we get parking and road signs sorted. We do have to be realistic. We can’t expect the council to do everything, and what we need to do is find something that’s agreeable to everyone.”

She thanked fellow parents, residents, staff at the school including the headteacher, and county councillor for the area David Tutt for their support in calling for changes.

Cllr Tutt welcomed consultation with residents but will also be asking for the county council to look at other measures to improve safety, as he explained: “Simply stopping people from parking is not in my opinion the answer.”

These included working with Eastbourne Borough Council to explore support for establishing a car park for staff on the unused basketball court next to the school, providing echelon parking in the existing lay-bys to accommodate more cars, and negotiating with owners of other parking bays nearby for the use of their facilities at school opening and closing times.