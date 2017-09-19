LIVE: Proposed library closures debated by council

The potential closure of seven libraries across East Sussex are being discussed by the county council’s cabinet today (Tuesday September 19).

Cabinet members are being asked to approve a consultation on the library service’s strategic commissioning strategy – which includes shutting seven of 24 libraries – when it meets on Tuesday, September 19.

The seven locations earmarked for closure are Langney, Pevensey Bay, Willingdon, Polegate, Ore, Mayfield, and Ringmer.