Gatwick Airport has busiest railway station in South East

Gatwick Airport has the busiest railway station in the South East region excluding London.

The Office of Rail and Road has released estimated figures showing that Gatwick had 18,028,846 total entries and exits in 2015/16.

Excluding stations in London only Leeds, Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Glasgow Central, and Edinburgh had more.

This means Gatwick Airport’s railway statio wasn the sixth busiest across Great Britain outside of the capital.

Brighton Railway Station was the second busiest across the South East, with 17,333,326 entries and exits last year.

Other notable stations in Sussex were Haywards Heath, which had 4.5m entries and exits, Eastbourne had 3.8m, Three Bridges 3.2m, Chichester 3.2m, Horsham 2.8m, Worthing 2.6m, and Hove 2.5m.

Waterloo continues to top the list of Britain’s busiest stations with almost 100 million journeys in 2015/16.

London dominates in the top 10 busiest stations. Birmingham New Street is the exception, ranking as the country’s seventh busiest station.

There has been one ‘new entry’ to the most used stations this year, with Clapham Junction replacing Charing Cross at number ten.

Overall, it was estimated that there were more than 2.9 billion entries and exits at all railway stations in Great Britain in 2015-16, an increase of five per cent compared to the previous year. There were also 222 million connections made.

