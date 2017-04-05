Eastbourne county council candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become East Sussex county councillors for Eastbourne have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a minority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

Meanwhile in the Eastbourne borough, the Lib Dems hold six divisions compared to three by the Conservative.

Mike Blanch, who represents Hampden Park, is the only councillor not restanding. Incumbents are marked in bold.

Devonshire:

Paul Andrew Hodward, Labour

Rachel Large, UKIP

Steve Wallis, Lib Dems

Robert Andrew Whippy, Conservatives

Linda Jane Wintle, Green Party

Hampden Park:

Ivor Neil Hueting, Greens

Mozmil Hussain, Conservatives

Dave Poole, Labour

Colin Richard Swansborough, Lib Dems

Langney:

Rosana Silvia Caporicci Jimenez, Green Party

Lee Comfort, Labour

Ian Charles Garbutt, UKIP

Alan Shuttleworth, Lib Dems

Christopher James Whippy, Conservatives

Meads:

Sally Mary Boys, Green Party,

Jean Couture, Labour

Christopher John Holloway, UKIP

Robin Hugh Maxted, Lib Dems

Barry Edward Taylor, Conservatives

Old Town:

Vivienne De Havilland-Geraghty, Conservatives

Alex Hough, Green Party

Jake Lambert, Labour

John Joseph Ungar, Lib Dems

Ratton:

Colin Sidney Belsey, Conservatives

Rex Kosters, UKIP

John Nicholas Lambert, Labour

Pippa Oliphant, Green Party

Marcus Justin Von Thiele, Lib Dems

St Anthony’s:

Jackie Ferguson, Labour

Jamie Philip Bernard Hollywood, Conservatives

Colin Andrew Horscroft, UKIP

Nick Symons, Green Party

David Owen Tutt, Lib Dems

Sovereign:

Kate Daly, Lib Dems

Natasha Ruth Duursma, Labour

David Walter Elkin, Conservatives

Hugh James Patrick Norris, Green Party

Upperton:

Dorothy Hilda Forsyth, Green Party

Diane Elizabeth Mulkeirins, Conservatives

Paul Adrian Richards, Labour

Pat Rodohan, Lib Dems

Amanda Jane Sheehan, UKIP

