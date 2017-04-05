Eastbourne county council candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become East Sussex county councillors for Eastbourne have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a minority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
Meanwhile in the Eastbourne borough, the Lib Dems hold six divisions compared to three by the Conservative.
Mike Blanch, who represents Hampden Park, is the only councillor not restanding. Incumbents are marked in bold.
Devonshire:
Paul Andrew Hodward, Labour
Rachel Large, UKIP
Steve Wallis, Lib Dems
Robert Andrew Whippy, Conservatives
Linda Jane Wintle, Green Party
Hampden Park:
Ivor Neil Hueting, Greens
Mozmil Hussain, Conservatives
Dave Poole, Labour
Colin Richard Swansborough, Lib Dems
Langney:
Rosana Silvia Caporicci Jimenez, Green Party
Lee Comfort, Labour
Ian Charles Garbutt, UKIP
Alan Shuttleworth, Lib Dems
Christopher James Whippy, Conservatives
Meads:
Sally Mary Boys, Green Party,
Jean Couture, Labour
Christopher John Holloway, UKIP
Robin Hugh Maxted, Lib Dems
Barry Edward Taylor, Conservatives
Old Town:
Vivienne De Havilland-Geraghty, Conservatives
Alex Hough, Green Party
Jake Lambert, Labour
John Joseph Ungar, Lib Dems
Ratton:
Colin Sidney Belsey, Conservatives
Rex Kosters, UKIP
John Nicholas Lambert, Labour
Pippa Oliphant, Green Party
Marcus Justin Von Thiele, Lib Dems
St Anthony’s:
Jackie Ferguson, Labour
Jamie Philip Bernard Hollywood, Conservatives
Colin Andrew Horscroft, UKIP
Nick Symons, Green Party
David Owen Tutt, Lib Dems
Sovereign:
Kate Daly, Lib Dems
Natasha Ruth Duursma, Labour
David Walter Elkin, Conservatives
Hugh James Patrick Norris, Green Party
Upperton:
Dorothy Hilda Forsyth, Green Party
Diane Elizabeth Mulkeirins, Conservatives
Paul Adrian Richards, Labour
Pat Rodohan, Lib Dems
Amanda Jane Sheehan, UKIP
