BREAKING NEWS: Tories gain majority on county council, UKIP wiped out

The Conservatives have gained an overall majority of East Sussex County Council wiping out UKIP in the process.
Prior to the elections the Tories had 21 seats out of 49 and ran a minority administration at County Hall in Lewes.
But after a boundary review the council size was increased to 50, meaning the Tories’ magic number to reach was 26.
The party took seats from Labour in Hastings, and UKIP in Wealden, Lewes, and Bexhill, finishing with 30.
The Lib Dems finished with 11, holding their ten seats and taking the division of Newhaven and Bishopstone from the Conservatives
New Tory councillors include:
Simon Elford in Bexhill South
Bob Bowdler in Hailsham Market
Gerard Fox in Hailsham New Town
Tom Liddiard in Pevensey and Stone Cross.
Nigel Enever in Peacehaven.
Andy Smith in Telscombe
Laurie Loe in Hastings- Baird and Ore
Matthew Beaver in Hastings- Maze Hill & West St Leonards.
Martin Clarke in Hastings - St Helens & Silverhill.
More to follow.