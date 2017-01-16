BREAKING NEWS: Five per cent council tax rise proposed

Council tax bills are set to rise by at least £62 a year for the average East Sussex households from April.

The Conservative-run East Sussex County Council is looking to plug a £17m funding gap for 2017/18 and is proposing to increase its share of council tax by 4.99 per cent.

Within this is the three per cent social care levy, and overall will mean a Band D property will have to pay an extra £62.46 a year.

In her report due to be discussed by the council’s cabinet next Tuesday (January 24), chief executive Becky Shaw said: “The financial challenge the council faces is considerable and the choices between saving and spending areas are difficult.

“In making recommendations to cabinet, officers have tried to be as transparent as possible about their thinking and how they have tried to balance the needs of all residents and businesses in the county for services and the affordability of those services to council tax payers.”

More to follow.

