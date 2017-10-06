Police will be searching youths for alcohol at Eastbourne Bonfire Night

Police have warned they will be searching for alcohol on under-18s at the bonfire night tomorrow (Saturday).

Groups of youths could also be dispersed from the town centre ‘when appropriate’ that evening.

Eastbourne police said in a statement, “If you’re looking forward to the Eastbourne Bonfire celebration as much as us, we know you want it to be a safe an fun event.

“To help keep the Eastbourne bonfire celebration safe for everyone we will be searching for alcohol on those under 18 years old.

“Youths not in possession of alcohol are of course welcome to attend, however where appropriate, groups of youths may be dispersed from the town centre on Saturday evening.

“We hope this sensible precaution will reduce the problems seen in the past couple of years.

“Our overall aim is for it to be a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.”