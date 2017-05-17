Police warning over rise in car thefts in Eastbourne

Police warn there has been an increase in car thefts in Eastbourne, with thieves breaking into homes to take keys.

Eastbourne Police is asking residents in Langney Point and Sovereign Harbour particularly to be vigilant after a rise in this crime where vehicle owners’ homes are specifically targeted to steal their cars.

Police constable Ed Faulkner said, “We are asking the public to be extra vigilant with regards to the security of their homes and vehicles by locking all downstairs windows and doors either when not at home or when they retire to bed.

“Also to make sure that any car keys are well hidden to prevent the theft and subsequent risk that this could pose to the community.”

Police say the majority of burglars are opportunistic as they will look for properties where they think they can enter unobserved and work undisturbed.

According to police, ways to deter this crime include:

• Keeping front and back doors locked, even when at home

• Closing and locking all downstairs windows

• Never leaving car keys, door keys or other valuables in view of a letterbox or window

• If possible keeping car and door keys in a secure place where thieves are unlikely to look

• Securing the garage and shed too – equipment kept in a garage or shed can be just as tempting for a burglar

• Install a burglar alarm and set it every time you leave home.