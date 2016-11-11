Police warning after teenage girls grabbed by man

Police are currently investigating two separate reports of pupils being approached by man on a bike in Eastbourne.

The first incident happened at about 6pm on Wednesday (November 9) in Milfoil Drive when a 13-year-old girl was walking along the road and became aware of a man behind her pushing a bike.

He put his hand out and touched her clothing. She told him to leave her alone and she ran off. He rode off in the other direction.

Then at 8.30am on Thursday (November 10) another 13-year-old was walking to school in Priory Road when she was approached by man riding a bike who spoke to her and reached out his hand touching her clothing.

She ignored him and continued her walk to school. Once she arrived there, she told staff what had happened.

Sussex Police say the man is white and aged in his late 20s. He was wearing a black zipped up coat, a woolly hat and black gloves. He had a BMX style bike.

Neighbourhood school officer PC Ted Anderson said, “We would like to hear from this man so we can speak to him about these two incidents or from anyone who knows him.

“We having been speaking to the two girls who were approached and are making enquiries locally. We are also stepping up patrols in the area.”

Contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101.