Police swiftly find elderly Eastbourne man thanks to new tracking device technology

New technology played a vital part in finding an elderly man within hours of him being reported missing from his home in Eastbourne.

The man, who sadly suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease, was treated as high-risk by Sussex Police, due to his being confused and vulnerable.

Police said officers were able to quickly find the man thanks to an excellent description of him provided by his wife, and the fact that he was wearing a personal Vega global positioning system device.

Because of this, officers were able to work out that he was probably on a bus travelling to Langney shopping centre.

Police Community Support Officer David Kerr attended the centre’s bus stop, boarded the bus and found the missing man. He was returned to his home address safe and well.

Angela Yphantides, lead commissioner at East Sussex County Council for telehealthcare, said, “This is an excellent example of how technology can be used to safely support vulnerable people to live more independent lives at home.

“It also demonstrates how the East Sussex Better Together partnership, working with Sussex Police and Wellbeing (ESCC’s commissioned telecare provider) can more effectively promote independence.”

Sussex Police said that in such incidents, it allocates a considerable amount of time and resources to try to recover vulnerable people safely, and this particular case showed how technology greatly reduced the effort required to find the missing person.