Police seeking ‘extremely distressed’ woman

Police are concerned for a woman who was ‘extremely distressed’ – with two children – on an Eastbourne bus this morning (Wednesday, January 25).

Officers received reports that a woman had got on The Loop bus soon after 9am at the Langney shops bus stop. She had two children with her in a double buggy.

The woman appeared distressed and made comments that caused concern to those around her, prompting calls to police.

She got off the bus around 15 minutes later between 9.15am and 9.30am at the same bus stop she’d got on at after the bus had completed a loop around the Shinewater area.

The woman is described as being in her mid 30s, 5’ 8”, with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a blue jacket with white stripes down the arms and blue jeans.

Inspector Howard Nevill said: “We are concerned for the wellbeing of this woman and the welfare of her two children who were last seen sitting at the Langney shops bus stop.

“If anyone recognises her or knows of her whereabouts please call us on 999 quoting serial 301 of 25/01.”