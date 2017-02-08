Police seek youths who kicked away disabled man’s crutches in Eastbourne

A disabled newcomer to Eastbourne who needs crutches to walk suffered a cruel attack by a group of youths outside the town’s Post Office in Terminus Road.

It happened at 10.30am on Friday (February 3) when the man was resting against a wall. The youths ran up to him and kicked his crutches away, causing him to fall to the ground.

They then ran off in the direction of the nearby Arndale shopping centre.

As a result the man, 44, sustained hip and back injuries, but declined medical assistance.

However, he told police that he had been greatly upset by the incident since he had only moved to Eastbourne from Milton Keynes during the past three weeks.

Police investigator Simon French said, “This was a mean, heartless attack on someone unable to defend himself and it has clearly caused him both physical and mental anguish.

“Unfortunately there is no detailed description of the youths involved, apart from the fact they were all wearing hooded jackets and one had a bandana across his face.

“We’re keen to track down the group responsible and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information that could help bring them to justice.

“It may even be that one or all of the group now feels thoroughly ashamed of themselves and is prepared to come forward of their own accord before we knock at their door.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 836 of 03/02.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Or they may wish to contact police online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101.