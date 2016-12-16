Police seek witnesses to Eastbourne street assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a man in his mid-20s who was attacked in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, between 3am and 4am on Tuesday, December 6.

The victim, wearing dark clothing and of Middle Eastern appearance, was walking past Debenhams department store towards the seafront when the incident occurred.

He had stopped to help a man and woman who appeared to be drunk but who then got into a taxi when he was suddenly attacked by another man.

The victim sustained a broken jaw and chipped tooth for which he needed hospital treatment.

His assailant is described as a white man, mid-20s, 5ft 9ins - 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build and with curly ginger hair.

He was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and possibly trainers.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 137 of 06/12.

Details can also be reported online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

Alternatively, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. (www.crimestoppers-uk.org)

