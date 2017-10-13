Police seek witnesses to assault in Eastbourne

Police are investigating an incident in Langney Road, Eastbourne, in which a 25-year-old man was assaulted.

The attack occurred at around 2.45am on Sunday October 1, starting outside the Curzon Cinema and continuing outside the Best Kebab shop, police say.

The victim suffered a black eye and a split lip which required hospital treatment, according to Sussex Police.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 206 of 01/10.