Police seek witnesses after spate of van break-ins across Wealden

Police are appealing for witnesses and public vigilance after a series of van break-ins across Wealden this month.

In the seven days since Thursday, November 3, Sussex Police have received a total of 16 reports of trades vans being broken into at locations around Wealden. High value items, including power tools, have been stolen from the vehicles.

Areas that have so far been targeted are Hailsham, Hellingly, Cowbeech, East Hoathly, Heathfield, Horam, Mayfield and Wadhurst.

In nearly all cases the vans, which were parked on residential driveways or nearby streets, had been left locked but were broken into through windows being smashed or door locks broken.

In all cases, the incidents took place after dark between the hours of about 6pm and 7am.

A black or dark coloured saloon car, similar in style to either a Vauxhall Vectra or Ford Mondeo, was spotted nearby in one of the incidents and police are trying to locate the driver in relation to the thefts.

Police are appealing for witnesses to any of these incidents or from members of the public who think they may have seen something suspicious or potentially connected.

Inspector Tony Wakefield, of Wealden’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen a car of that description, looking slightly out of place or behaving suspiciously in any way late at night, especially in and around Heathfield on Thursday, November 3.

“We also urge people to take extra precautions with the security of their vehicles, possibly in the form of an alarm or some sort of noise deterrent.

“You can read more crime prevention advice on the Sussex Police website.”

That advice is available at www.sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/vehicle-crime/

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report online quoting reference 128 of 09/11.

