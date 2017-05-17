Police seek witnesses after girl assaulted in Old Town

Police are calling for witnesses after a teenage girl was assaulted in Old Town yesterday (Tuesday).

The 13-year-old girl had been walking along Cherry Garden Road when she was assaulted by a man around 5pm, police said.

According to Sussex Police, the man approached the girl from behind and grabbed her around her hips causing her to fall to the ground.

He then reached inside her jacket as if to take something but was disturbed by a passing car pulling up beside them.

Police say he ran off in the direction of Sancroft Road empty handed.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6ft 1ins and of skinny build with dark brown hair.

He was aged between 18 and 22 years, had a pale complexion and stubble on his face.

Police say he wore a black baseball cap, blue jogging bottoms, a grey T-shirt and blue Nike trainers. As he ran away he lost one of his trainers which was recovered by police close to the scene.

Detective Inspector Andy Eggleton said, “This incident is currently being treated as an attempted robbery.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen someone matching the suspect’s description is asked to report online or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1162 of 16/05. Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”