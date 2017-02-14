Police seek Valentine’s Day date with wanted people

Sussex Police is feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day and is looking for a date with some of its wanted people.

It will be sending out Valentine messages throughout today (Tuesday, February 14) by publishing short video messages appealing for some of the force’s wanted people to hand themselves in and for information of their whereabouts.

Those wanted people who police would like a date with include:

Kyle Gilmore. He is 23, from Hastings, and has breached the terms of his licence since being released from prison last July.

Aldo Oringa. He is 31, has links to Littlehampton and Worthing, and has breached the terms of licence having been jailed for drug possession with intent to supply.

Edward Stokes. Edward is aged 19, from London, and is wanted in connection with a burglary in Handcross where jewellery was stolen.

John Casey. He is aged 18 and from Burgess Hill. Police would like a word with him about failing to answer his police bail in January this year having been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Last but not least is Lucia Biffi, 26, from Littlehampton. She is wanted in connection with shoplifting offences.