Police seek teenage boys who ‘threw concrete blocks’ at new Hampden Park sign

Police are hoping to trace two boys suspected of damaging a new sign in Hampden Park.

The newly-installed sign in Decoy Drive, saying ‘Hampden Park’, was hit with broken concrete blocks causing damage to the rear of the sign at about 11.20pm on Friday, October 6, said police.

Local residents interrupted the attack and the boys made off, police said.

Both of the boys are described as white, and in their early teens. One of them had distinctive curly light brown hair and was wearing a patterned shirt, and the other was slim with short dark hair and glasses. He wore black skinny ripped jeans.

The sign is owned by Eastbourne Borough Council.

PC Grant Hebblewhite said, “If you saw what happened or think you know who these boys are, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 1621 of 06/10.”