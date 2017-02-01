Police seek man with Hailsham links

Police are looking for 25-year-old Jamie Reynolds who is wanted on recall to prison.

Reynolds, who is from Brighton but has links with Hailsham, was released on licence in December having been jailed for breaching a restraining order, battery and being convicted while a community order was in force, say police.

Officers say he has failed to comply with licence conditions and is now wanted.

Police describe him as 5’ 10”, slim with short brown hair.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 485 of 10/01.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.