Police seek man in connection with Eastbourne burglary

Police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Eastbourne on November 16.

At around 5.20pm a man forced his way into the communal area of a retirement complex in St Leonards Road, said a police spokesperson.

Officers say approximately 50p was taken from inside before the suspect left, but the damage to the doors which have had to be replaced is believed to be worth around £5,000.

A police spokesperson said, “If you recognise the person in the CCTV image email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 245 of 17/11.

“You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

“Please also get in touch if you saw anything suspicious in the area.”