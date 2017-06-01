Police seek man after woman was sexually assaulted in Eastbourne town centre

Police in Eastbourne would like to identify and if possible speak to the man in this photo as part of their enquiries into a sexual assault on a 20-year-old woman.

The incident took place on Sunday May 14 after she had left the London and County pub in Terminus Road at 11pm and had been followed into Upperton Road, said police.

Susex Police said they believe the attacker was in the same pub earlier that evening and may have the first name Luke.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured, who witnessed the incident or who may have other information of help to detectives, is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1539 of 14/05.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning on 0800 555 111.