Police searching for missing girl with Eastbourne links

Police and the family of a missing 14-year-old girl are concerned for her whereabouts.

Codi Miller, of Shoreham, was last seen at her home in Church Green around 9.30am on Monday (April 10).

Police say she has links to the Eastbourne area and is white, 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build.

She has long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark coloured bomber jacket, jeans, black trainers and a black rucksack, according to Sussex Police.

Anyone who sees Codi or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 440 of 11/04. If she is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention dial 999.