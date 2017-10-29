Police say missing Seaford boy has been found

Police say a missing Seaford boy has been found safe and well.

Thirteen-year-old Jude Berry was reported missing from his home on Saturday (28 October) at around 2.30pm.

But police say the youngster has turned up safe and well following an appeal to help locate him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He was traced to a local park on Sunday afternoon (October 29).

“Police would like to thank all who shared their concern for Jude’s welfare.”