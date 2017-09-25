Police release e-fit of child sexual assault suspect in Eastbourne

Police have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child in Eastbourne.

The man is reported to have touched an 11-year-old girl inappropriately as she stopped to tie her shoelace while walking with two other girls close to the junction with Longland Road last week.

Detective Constable Dan Thomson said: “The three girls - the victim in particular - were left understandably distressed following the incident, which happened in broad daylight.

“We’re appealing for anyone who saw what happened, recognises the description of the suspect, or has CCTV in the area, to contact us.”

The assault took place at around 4pm on Tuesday (September 19) when the girls were walking together on Northian Road, according to police.

Police say the 11-year-old victim screamed and the suspect ran from the scene, along Longland Road.

The man is described as white, about 5’10” and of skinny build. He had dark brown shoulder-length greasy hair and stubble, and was wearing a grey hoody, blue jeans and black and white trainers.

Detective Constable Thomson said: “We have been carrying out increased patrols in the area as enquiries continue.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Enford.

Alternatively you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.