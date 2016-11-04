Police release CCTV after Eastbourne bench theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the theft of a bench from a retired couple’s front garden.

The bench was stolen from Alan and Jean Chapman, on Rowan Avenue, who say they were able to capture the incident on their CCTV camera.

My Chapman said the CCTV footage shows two men looking up at the camera before carrying the bench away.

“It’s maddening. It’s so frustrating, it’s like they know they can get away with it,” said the 72-year-old, “My daughter bought my wife the beautiful wooden bench for her birthday this year.”

But this is not the first time this has happened to the couple. Last year Christmas decorations, including an inflatable Father Christmas and reindeer, were stolen from their front garden.

Mr Chapman, who has lived in Eastbourne for 19 years, said, “We seem to get targeted all the time because we live on an alleyway. But we won’t let them get the better of us, we’ll carry on.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Police were called at 2.50pm on October 15 to report a bench had been stolen from a garden in Eastbourne.

“The bench was reported as stolen from the front garden at a property in Rowan Avenue during the morning.

“It is believed, from CCTV, that two people stole the bench.”

Anyone with information or who saw it being taken is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 766 of 15/10.

