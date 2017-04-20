Police raise concerns over missing Eastbourne man

Police are concerned for a 72-year-old man missing from his home in Eastbourne.

According to Sussex Police, Leslie Martin left his home in Elms Avenue between 7.30am and 8am on Wednesday (April 19) and said he was going into town. He has not returned home since.

Missing person co-ordinator Shannon Marchesani said, “It is not unusual for Mr Martin to go into Eastbourne shopping but it is unlike him not to return home. His partner is growing concerned for his welfare as this is out of character.

“Mr Martin was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with white buttons on the side, a blue and black jacket and blue jeans.”

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact police online www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 794 of 19/04.