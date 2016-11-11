Police offer reward to find wanted Eastbourne man

Eastbourne Police are offering a £500 reward in a bid to find Rossi Michael Henderson.

The 28-year-old builder, whose last known address was Anderida Road but who also has links with Brighton, is wanted for displaying ‘poor behaviour’ on release from prison and allegedly committing further offences, according to police.

Henderson is described as white, 5’8”, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble. He has a snake tattoo on his left arm.

The £500 reward will be given for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.