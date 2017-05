Police have named the woman who died after falling from Beachy Head on Saturday (May 13).

Sussex Police has identified the woman as 59-year-old Sarah Berridge, of Bates Road, Brighton, who sadly died after falling from the cliffs around 11am.

A post mortem examination is due to take place on Friday, May 19, according to police.

Enquiries are continuing to trace relatives of a 29-year-old man who also died after falling from nearby cliffs just an hour later.