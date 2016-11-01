Police name pedestrian killed in Hailsham crash

A pedestrian who died after a collision on the A22 last month has been named by police today (Tuesday).

Police say the pedestrian has now been formally identified as 59-year-old Bryan Leach, of Orchard Grange, Lower Dicker.

The collision took place on the A22 close to the junction with Hempstead Lane at around 11am on on Friday October 21. Paramedics performed CPR on Mr Leach, but he was sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

At the time PC Andy Huggett, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said, “This is a very busy section of road and it is highly likely there would have been witnesses to the collision.

“To help us understand how this tragic incident occurred, we are urgently appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Waterhouse.”

