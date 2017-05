Police have released the name of a man who died after falling from Eastbourne pier on Friday (May 5).

Sussex Police say he was 18-year-old Callum King of no fixed address.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a man having fallen from the pier into the sea around midday.

Police say the man was pulled from the water but despite the efforts of paramedics he sadly died at the scene.

A date has not yet been set for the inquest.