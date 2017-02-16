Police name Beachy Head victim

Police have named the man who died after falling from Beachy Head on Tuesday, (February 14).

Kent Police say the body has been identified as Charles Young, reported missing in Kent.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the family of Mr Young, who was reported missing from Brenchley, Tonbridge on February 13, have been informed.

The man’s body was spotted on Monday evening, but weather conditions prevented its safe recovery.

It was recovered by members of the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat at about 8.45am and taken back to the lifeboat station.

The coroner has been notified.