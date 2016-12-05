Police linking two caravan thefts in Wealden

Wealden police are warning caravan and trailer owners to lock up their property after as pate of thefts.

After a caravan was stolen from a drive outside the owner’s house in Stone Cross, near Hailsham, a second offence occurred overnight on November 28 in Horam. Thieves overcame locked gates and slashed the tyres of nearby vehicles to avoid being followed.

Inspector Tony Wakefield, of Wealden’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are treating these two incidents as potentially linked due to similarities in the methods used.

“We continue to give out advice on extra security and ask people to look at options such as the use of wheel clamps or any form of wheel locking device.

“Also, people might want to consider installing closed circuit television (CCTV) which is becoming much more accessible these days, plus some kind of motion-sensitive alarm system. Noise, lights, locks and cameras can definitely help to protect people’s property from being targeted by thieves.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference 508 of 29/11.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).