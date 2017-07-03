Police launch public appeal after Lewes sexual assault

Police are calling on the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a sexual assault in Lewes.

According to Sussex Police, a woman was indecently assaulted by a man in an alleyway off Peckham Close, while on her way home at around 9pm on Sunday, May 21.

As she climbed the wide steps in the alley, police say she was aware of a man walking behind her, so she slowed down to let him pass her.

He did so, but then turned to face her, almost blocking her path.

According to police, he was mumbling something under his breath, and as the victim moved to pass him, he stepped back and committed an indecent act. The victim kicked the offender and ran past him, and as she did so he slapped her backside.

Detective Constable Dan Thomson said: “We have obtained this image from local CCTV. It shows a man we think may have committed the offence.

“The victim described the suspect as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5ft 10ins, overweight, very pale, with a large round face.

“He was wearing a distinctive top which was dark in the body, lighter across the hood, shoulders and arms, and with a logo on the front which looks something like an eagle (possibly the logo for the Georgio Armani brand).

“We would like to hear from anyone who might know a man who owns such a top, or who thinks they may recognise him from the description and image.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or by calling 101, quoting serial 1318 of 21/05.

Police say a 35-year-old man from Lewes has been arrested on suspicion of exposure and sexual assault and after being interviewed was released under investigation while enquiries continue.