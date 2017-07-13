Police investigating arson at block of flats in Eastbourne

A fire at a block of flats in Eastbourne is believed to have been caused by arsonists.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews were called to the incident at Mallard Close at 1.30am on Tuesday (July 4).

The fire at Ham Shaw Court involved a cardboard box and was extinguished by firefighters with no injuries and no significant damage to the property, police say.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and making house to house enquiries about the cause of the fire.

Details of the fire have been released by Sussex Police today.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online quoting serial 27 of 04/07

People can also visit the crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.