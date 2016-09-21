Police investigate string of Seaford burglaries

Police are investigating a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries which have been reported in Seaford this week.

Police say there have been reports of nine linked burglaries and attempts to break into properties across the town, Between Sunday, September 18 and Tuesday, September 20.

The burglaries were reported in Ritchington Way, Eastbourne Road, Alfriston Road and Quarry Lane. Police say items such as laptops and wallets were stolen.

The attempted burglaries were reported in Walmer Road, Kingston Green, Highlands Road, Sherwood Road and Southdown Road, say Sussex Police.

A police helicopter was launched after the attempted break-in at Kingston Green was reported, but no-one was found during its search.

Detective Constable Costin Bonell said: "The suspect, who some of the victims have seen running away from the scene.

"He is described as white, 5ft 10in, slim, in his 20s with short dark hair. We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen a man matching this description acting suspiciously in Seaford. Please contact police [on 101] quoting Operation Muscat."

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

