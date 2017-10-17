Police investigate reports of man ‘assaulted by carer’ in Eastbourne car park

Police have investigated reports of a vulnerable man alleged to have been assaulted by a carer in an Eastbourne car park.

Officers looked into the incident, said to have taken place in Jevington Road on Monday (October 16).

According to Sussex Police, those involved have been located, including a 35-year-old man with severe learning difficulties who was alleged to have been assaulted.

However, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said no offences have been identified.