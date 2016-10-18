Police investigate Eastbourne fatal fire

Detectives are investigating what started a fire which resulted in an Eastbourne man dying in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Chiltern Close off Friday Street just after 1am following reports of a blaze.

Sadly, the body of a man was found inside the building.

There were no other casualties.

The investigation is being run jointly with the fire service.

Detective Inspector Neil Ralph said, “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who saw anything that might help us understand how the fire started.”

“Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 58 of 17/19.”

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Photos by Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup.