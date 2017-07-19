Police investigate criminal damage to Pevensey Castle

Have your say

Sussex Police are looking for vandals who caused criminal damage to Pevensey Castle this week.

The police heritage team inspected the area on Monday July 17 after reports of damage to the Norman section of the castle.

A police spokesperson said, “This is anti social behaviour. We are looking for anybody with more information.”

The kissing gate at the castle’s Westham High Street entrance was torn from its hinges, according to police.

Police officers say vandals entered the area after cutting off a padlock on a second gate.

Daryl Holter, police community support officer, tweeted on Monday, “I visited @EnglishHeritage #Pevenseycastle today after reports of #criminaldamage to gate/locks, all good so far @HeritageCrime.”

Mr Holter conducted a patrol of the area with help from police cadets.

Anyone with any information can call 101 quoting serial 149 07/07 or visitsussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal