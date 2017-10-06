Police identify man found dead in Eastbourne hotel

Police have identified a 32-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel room in Eastbourne.

He has been formally identified as James Murray of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, said Sussex Police. His next of kin have been informed.

Emergency services were called to the property in Lascelles Terrace at around 11.20am on Saturday morning (September 30). The body of a man in his 30s was found in one of the bedrooms.

Sussex Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner.