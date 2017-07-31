Police identify man found dead at Beachy Head

Police have identified the body of a man found at Beachy Head on Friday morning (July 28).

Officers searching for Bruce Antell, who was reported missing from his home in Newmarket last Monday, say although formal identification has yet to take place, it is believed to be 53-year-old Mr Antell.

Mr Antell was last seen leaving his home address in Newmarket on Monday and it was believed he had travelled to the Cambridge area.

A police spokesperson said, “Officers received reports from Sussex Police that a body had been discovered at Beachy Head.

“Although formal identification of the body is yet to take place, it is believed to be Bruce Antell.

“Mr Antell’s next of kin have been informed..

“Sussex Police is treating the death as non-suspicious and officers are preparing a file for the coroner.”