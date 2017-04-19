Police identify body of man found at foot of Beachy Head

A man’s body has been found at the foot of Beachy Head.

Emergency services including police, RNLI and the coastguard were called to the scene around 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Police say the body has been identified as a 44-year-old man reported missing from Essex.

The body was airlifted to Eastbourne District General Hospital, Eastbourne, by a coastguard helicopter.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer. An inquest will open in due course.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.