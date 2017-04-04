Police find ‘key witness’ after fatal Polegate collision

Police investigating a fatal collision in Polegate say they have identified a cyclist thought to be a key witness.

A witness appeal was launched after a motorcyclist sadly died in collision with a lorry on the A27 Lewes Road last Monday (March 27).

The 33-year-old Seaford man was riding his Honda motorbike at 5.10pm westbound near Folkington Road when he collided with a Volvo tipper lorry, which was travelling east. He sadly died at the scene.

The lorry driver, a 45-year-old man from Eastbourne, was not injured. The road was closed for six hours for investigation and the vehicles to be removed.

Police appealed for witnesses to the collision and said officers particularly wanted to speak with a cyclist who was travelling in the westbound carriageway.

Sergeant Richard Hornsey, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said, “We had several positive responses to our appeal for help regarding sightings of the cyclist and no further responses are therefore required.

“However, we would like to thank all those who assisted. Our enquiries into the collision are continuing.”