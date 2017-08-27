Police find ‘good Samaritan’ kicked by horse

Police responding to a report of a three-vehicle collision near Hailsham found something rather different.

Officers turning up in Grove Hill expected to have to deal with a collision involving a car, a motorcycle and a horse and cart.

But it turned out to be something much more bizarre.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We were told it was a three vehicle collision.

“We turned up on the scene and it was a horse that had bolted.

“The motorbike had stopped at the scene as a good Samaritan to try and stop the horse and the horse kicked him.”

The motorcyclists injuries are believed to be minor.