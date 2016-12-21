Police crackdown in Old Town

Eastbourne Police are launching a crackdown on anti social behaviour in the Old Town and Motcombe areas,

The force says it has had numerous reports within the Old Town area of Eastbourne and officers will be increasing the number of officer patrols to liaise with local businesses, residents, and remove individuals who are found drinking, using drugs or causing a nuisance.

Officers will also be working closely with other services to try and tackle the root of this problem.

Inspector Rachel Barrow said, “We hope to do our very best in responding to calls and complaints from people about this type of behaviour and encourage them that if an incident is taking place to report it by using 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Any information you have can be passed to Sussex Police on www.sussex.police.uk or on the non-emergency number 101.