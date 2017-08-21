Police concerned for missing Eastbourne woman

Police are concerned for a 52-year-old Eastbourne woman who has gone missing.

Maureen Dean was last seen at around 5.30am on Friday (18 August) at her home, according to Sussex Police.

She is described as white, with a tanned complexion, 5ft 1ins, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was reported missing yesterday (Sunday).

Anyone with information can report it online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting reference 542 of 20/08.